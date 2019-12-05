Figure gets unicorn valuation, despite CEO Mike Cagney's past misdeeds

Figure, a San Francisco-based consumer lending platform, raised $103 million in Series C funding led by Morgan Creek Digital at a $1.2 billion valuation.

Why it matters: Figure is led by Mike Cagney, who resigned as CEO of SoFi after reports of company-wide sexual harassment problems — including Cagney's multiple relationships with female employees and at least one instance of sending unwanted texts (an incident which resulted in a financial settlement).