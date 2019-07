The Justice Department has ended its investigation of Daniel Pantaleo, the white NYPD officer accused in the 2014 choking death of Eric Garner, who was African American, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The decision ends a "yearslong inquiry into the case that sharply divided officials and prompted national protests," writes the N.Y. Times. It also means Pantaleo will not be prosecuted. A state grand jury declined to indict him five years ago.