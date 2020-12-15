Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Federal Reserve joins multinational climate group

Ben Geman, author of Generate

The Federal Reserve Building. Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that it has joined a three-year-old network of central banks working to manage climate-related risks to the financial system and help mobilize low-carbon investments.

Why it matters: The Fed board's unanimous vote to join the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System shows how the Fed has increasingly been devoting attention to the topic.

The big picture: "As we develop our understanding of how best to assess the impact of climate change on the financial system, we look forward to continuing and deepening our discussions with our NGFS colleagues from around the world," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement.

Catch up fast: Reuters points out that the Fed had been the "only major global central bank" other than India's not to join.

  • But the Fed had already been working with the coalition on an informal basis, and it's the latest step in a growing push by the Fed and its branches to become more active in the topic.
  • Those efforts included a climate conference hosted last year by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
  • Powell, in a letter to lawmakers last year, noted severe weather can not only "devastate" local economies, including banks, but also "temporarily affect national economic output and employment."
  • Last month, for the first time, the Fed included climate among the risks described in its formal Financial Stability Report.

What we're watching: How much the Fed may deepen its involvement on climate in other ways, especially as incoming President Joe Biden makes nominations to the board.

  • There's already pressure from Democrats and environmentalists for a more aggressive posture.
  • Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said in a statement that the Fed should follow up its decision to join with "concrete steps" on managing climate risks.
  • "That includes setting clear supervisory expectations for how banks should manage their climate risk exposure, and using tools like stress testing to hold them accountable," said Schatz, a member of the Senate Banking Committee.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

A growing corporate solvency crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Companies around the world are increasingly at risk of failure, and the size of the problem is growing.

Driving the news: That's the message being delivered by two of the world's most respected monetary authorities — former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi and former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan — and a flurry of other top economists.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

Pandemic-era debt could spawn new global wave of "zombie firms"

Reproduced from BofA Global Research; Note: Banks included are Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fears are mounting that a massive growth in debt and the current policy environment — described as "monetary policymaking on steroids," by Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street Global Advisors, earlier this year — could be producing a new global wave of "zombie firms," a new G30 report by top economists and central bankers warns.

What it means: "The term 'zombie firms' was coined to refer to firms propped up by Japanese banks during Japan’s so-called 'Lost Decade,' following the collapse in 2001 of the Japanese asset price bubble," according to the report.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 12, 2020 - Energy & Environment

China unveils new emissions and clean energy pledges

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday pledged to cut carbon emissions per unit of economic output by over 65% by 2030 and boost the share of nonfossil fuels in energy consumption to roughly 25% by then.

Why it matters: China is by far the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, and the announcement offers new specifics about the country’s existing climate targets. However, the pledge includes a slightly strengthened emissions intensity target, and some environmentalists’ immediate response to the overall package was lukewarm.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!