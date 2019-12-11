Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that it would keep the benchmark interest rate at its current range of 1.5%-1.75%, a widely expected decision that ends the Fed's rate-cutting streak.

Why it matters: The central bank is confident the economy doesn't need easier borrowing conditions to stay afloat and signaled no further cuts through the 2020 presidential election, though uncertainties like the U.S.-China trade war remain. That comes despite President Trump's continued push to goad the Fed to further trim rates.

Go deeper: The market will need the Federal Reserve again in 2020