Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Ex-FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg discusses the vaccine rollout

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

COVID-19 vaccinations have begun in the U.S., with a New York City nurse on Monday becoming the first recipient outside of clinical trial patients. But plenty of Americans remain skeptical, in part due to perceptions of undue political pressures.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the process, politics and science of COVID-19 vaccinations with Margaret Hamburg, who led the FDA between 2009 and 2015.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. officials prioritized to receive COVID vaccine

UPS employees move shipping containers of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Dec. 13. Photo: Michael Clevenger - Pool/Getty Images

Coronavirus vaccinations for U.S. officials across the country's three branches of government have been given top priority, National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot said in a statement on Sunday.

Why it matters: There are a limited number of COVID vaccines currently in production, and the CDC recommends that the highest-risk groups — health care workers and long-term care facility residents — should be first in line to get vaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
8 mins ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 300,000 coronavirus deaths

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. topped 300,000 coronavirus deaths on Monday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The U.S. is averaging 2,427 deaths a day — 300 more fatalities per day than during the pandemic's initial peak in the spring, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Critical care nurse first to receive vaccine in New York — States will soon have to decide how to order different occupations for the vaccine — Scientists split on double-dosing COVID-19 vaccines — Trump says he will take vaccine, but reverses plan to give WH staff priority.
  2. Health: Meet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Trump advisor O'Brien takes wife on COVID-era tour of Europe — U.S. cities have seen a 21% drop in revenue since the pandemic began.
  4. Business: A growing debt crisis that predates the pandemic will complicate the world's recovery.
  5. World: London to close bars and restaurants as virus surge triggers toughest restrictionsGermany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas to curb COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow