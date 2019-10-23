Stories

FDA wants women to be warned of breast implant risks

Breast implant device
Breast implant devices. Photo: RuaridhConnellan/Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration is recommending manufacturers put a warning label on their breast implant devices so women are more aware of the risks of serious complications.

The big picture: Thousands of women who received implants have reported severe muscle and joint pain, weakness, cognitive difficulties and fatigue, the New York Times reports. This and a few recalls sparked a movement across the country to pressure the FDA in considering more long-term safety studies on connections between implants and disease.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)