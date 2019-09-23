The FBI has arrested a U.S. soldier who was allegedly planning to orchestrate an attack on a major American news network and spread instructions online about how to build explosives, ABC News reports.

What we know: Jarrett William Smith allegedly joined the U.S. Army out of a desire to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent far-right group. He allegedly spoke with an FBI informant in an online chat group while searching for more "radicals" like himself for a possible terrorist attack inside the U.S. Smith also allegedly suggested the possibility of killing members of the far-left group Antifa and targeting Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.