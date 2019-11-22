The Center for Security Policy, which has also spread the false idea that former President Obama is Muslim, rented a ballroom for its annual Freedom Flame Award Dinner this weekend.

The group has alleged mainstream Muslim organizations are covert agents of anti-American jihad.

Earlier this year, ACT for America, a group that has described Islam as a "cancer," booked a banquet at Mar-a-Lago, though the event was ultimately canceled.

Other Mar-a-Lago customers last year included Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, the Republican National Committee, a conservative youth group called Turning Point USA and other GOP groups.

Congressmen have criticized the president who has conducted his own business there as well, saying it's unconstitutional every time world leaders meet at the country club.

The bottom line, per the Post: "A conservative group that wants to shape Trump’s public policy will also become his private customer."

