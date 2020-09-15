1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Facebook vows tougher climate change efforts but remains under fire over misinformation

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Facebook is vowing new steps to provide users with accurate climate change information and cut emissions, but activists say it's doing too little to confront the spread of false claims on its platform.

Driving the news: The social media giant on Tuesday announced launch of the "Climate Science Information Center."

  • It's a "dedicated space" on the platform with resources from organizations like the UN's climate science branch, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, among others.
  • It will also provide posts from "relevant sources to highlight climate science news," Facebook said of the hub launching initially in the U.S., France, Germany and the U.K., with other places to follow.

Why it matters: Facebook has come under fire from environmentalists and politicians, including the high-profile Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for allowing inaccurate information to circulate.

What they're saying: Facebook's announcement states that it's "committed to tackling" climate misinformation.

  • It noted that fact-checkers rate climate science content and apply warning labels about false info, and reduce the distribution of that content in its news feed.
  • Nick Clegg, Facebook's VP of global affairs, defended Facebook's practices that allow posts to remain on the site in comments to several outlets.
  • For instance, via Bloomberg, he said that it's a "mistaken view that the only and sustainable solution to bad information is removal."

The other side: Several environmental groups, in a joint statement, accused Facebook of only taking "half measures" on the topic.

  • "This new policy is a small step forward but does not address the larger climate disinformation crisis hiding in plain sight," said Friends of the Earth, the Sierra Club and several others.

What's next: Facebook also announced a new goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 from its whole "value chain" — including "suppliers and other factors such as employee commuting and business travel."

  • The company said its direct operations will achieve net-zero emissions and be 100% "supported" by renewables as of this year.

Sep 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inslee calls on Americans to vote out those who "downplay" climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."

Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened environmental regulations and began the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."

15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Newsom to Trump at wildfire event: "Climate change is real"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pointedly told President Trump on Monday afternoon that climate change is "exacerbating" the wildfires currently ravaging the West Coast.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly insisted that the fires were "about forest management," while dismissing climate change. Newsom acknowledged to Trump that "we have not done justice on our forest management," but emphasized that climate change was making everything much worse. A number of politicians have criticized Trump and his administration for not properly addressing climate change.

Sep 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

LA mayor: "Talk to a firefighter if you think that climate change isn't real"

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday rebuked President Trump over his claims that the California wildfires are simply a result of poor forest management, telling CNN's "State of the Union": "This is climate change, and this is an administration that's put its head in the sand."

Why it matters: There's a scientific consensus that climate change and the hotter and drier conditions it brings are among the forces that increase fire risks and severity. President Trump has questioned the existence of human-caused climate change and has started the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

