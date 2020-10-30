ExxonMobil posts loss and plans big job cuts

ExxonMobil reported a $680 million quarterly loss on Friday and announced plans for steep spending cuts, which comes just a day after it revealed plans for major layoffs.

Why it matters: The announcements signal how the company, which has made huge investments in supply expansions in recent years, is struggling to adjust to the sector's new reality.

By the numbers: The third consecutive quarterly loss is smaller than the $1.1 billion loss in Q2, but this morning's announcement nonetheless underscores the oil giant's tough path as the company revealed even deeper planned cost cuts.

Exxon also said it's now planning capital spending of $16 billion to $19 billion in 2021, down from $23 billion this year — which itself was a steep cut from pre-pandemic plans.

Driving the news: The result follows yesterday's announcement they will cut 1,900 U.S. staff as part of a wider global reduction of as many as 14,000, which is roughly 15% of their workforce, including contractors.

Reductions will come from retirements, layoffs and lower hiring. Reuters has more.

Where it stands: Chevron also reported a $201 million Q3 loss this morning, far smaller than the prior quarter's bleed but a stark contrast to its $2.6 billion profit in Q3 2019.

CEO Michael Wirth noted low commodity prices and pandemic-curtailed demand.

“We remain focused on what we can control — safe operations, capital discipline and cost management,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, France-based giant Total SE posted a $202 million profit.