ExxonMobil posts loss and plans big job cuts

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

ExxonMobil reported a $680 million quarterly loss on Friday and announced plans for steep spending cuts, which comes just a day after it revealed plans for major layoffs.

Why it matters: The announcements signal how the company, which has made huge investments in supply expansions in recent years, is struggling to adjust to the sector's new reality.

By the numbers: The third consecutive quarterly loss is smaller than the $1.1 billion loss in Q2, but this morning's announcement nonetheless underscores the oil giant's tough path as the company revealed even deeper planned cost cuts.

  • Exxon also said it's now planning capital spending of $16 billion to $19 billion in 2021, down from $23 billion this year — which itself was a steep cut from pre-pandemic plans.

Driving the news: The result follows yesterday's announcement they will cut 1,900 U.S. staff as part of a wider global reduction of as many as 14,000, which is roughly 15% of their workforce, including contractors.

  • Reductions will come from retirements, layoffs and lower hiring. Reuters has more.

Where it stands: Chevron also reported a $201 million Q3 loss this morning, far smaller than the prior quarter's bleed but a stark contrast to its $2.6 billion profit in Q3 2019.

  • CEO Michael Wirth noted low commodity prices and pandemic-curtailed demand.
  • “We remain focused on what we can control — safe operations, capital discipline and cost management,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, France-based giant Total SE posted a $202 million profit.

  • Bloomberg notes that Total is faring better during the pandemic than its rivals, but points out that headwinds remain.
  • "The company boasted of its resilience to oil at $40 in a week when prices slumped below that level as the second wave of the pandemic took hold," they report.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 29, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Shell posts profit and boosts dividend

Royal Dutch Shell PLC sign. Photo: Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell reported a nearly $1 billion third-quarter profit Thursday, beating analysts' forecasts, and announced a slight increase in dividends.

Driving the news: Its stock is up 3% in premarket trading this morning but remains at roughly 25-year lows as the sector faces headwinds from COVID-19's effect on prices and demand.

Kia Kokalitcheva
15 hours ago - Technology

Amazon posts strong Q3 results despite ongoing pandemic costs

Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

With the pandemic driving consumers to shop online, Amazon beat analyst expectations on Thursday with its Q3 results, though its stock price didn't see much of a bump.

Why it matters: Despite incurring what it estimates was about $2.5 billion in pandemic-related costs during the quarter, Amazon's revenue grew 37% year-over-year to $96.1 billion and its profits to $6.3 billion, up 197% year-over-year.

Ina Fried, author of Login
18 hours ago - Technology

Apple sets September quarter sales record despite later iPhone launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking at the Apple 12 launch event in October. Photo: Apple

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and earnings that narrowly exceeded analysts estimates as the iPhone maker continued to see strong demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they's saying: The company said response to new products, including the iPhone 12 has been "tremendously positive" but did not give a specific forecast for the current quarter.

