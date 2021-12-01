Sign up for our daily briefing

Exxon sets new emissions goals for 2030

Ben Geman, author of Generate

An Exxon Mobil Corp. gas station in Falls Church, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Exxon on Wednesday unveiled 2030 greenhouse gas targets as it faces investor and activist pressure to do more on climate.

Driving the news: They include a 20%-30% cut in corporate emissions intensity — that is, emissions per unit of output — and a 40%-50% intensity cut in oil-and-gas exploration and production.

  • It is targeting a 70%-80% intensity cut for the highly potent greenhouse gas methane and efforts to curtail flaring.
  • Exxon says it's on pace to meet its 2025 targets by the end of this year.

The intrigue: Intensity doesn't measure total greenhouse gas emissions, but Exxon expects the combined targets to reduce absolute emissions by roughly 20%.

Catch up fast: Exxon recently pledged to spend $15 billion over six years on low-carbon initiatives.

  • That includes its emissions-cutting efforts and plans to commercialize carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels technologies.

The big picture: Shareholders overrode management last spring to elect three board members nominated by the activist hedge fund Engine No. 1.

  • The fund said Exxon needs a stronger climate approach and more disciplined oil-and-gas spending after years of rocky financial returns.

By the numbers: The oil giant is planning $20-$25 billion annually in overall capital spending through 2027, which is significantly lower than what Exxon envisioned a couple of years ago.

  • Exxon projects that over 90% of its oil-and-gas production investments can generate returns greater than 10% even at prices of $35-per-barrel equivalent.

Go deeper

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
Nov 30, 2021 - Axios Denver

Denver takes steps to cut greenhouse gases from commercial buildings

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Denver is rapidly moving toward electrifying buildings and homes by eliminating gas ranges and fireplaces.

Driving the news: The Denver City Council unanimously approved an ordinance last week that will require large office and apartment buildings to use solar power and switch to electric and water heating systems by 2030.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats pushing Biden to suspend federal gas tax

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Centrist Democrats are pushing President Biden to suspend the federal gas tax as a way of showing concern about inflation.

Why it matters: It's the strongest response yet from Democrats as Republicans make inflation a key part of their 2022 campaign messaging — but so far it's largely coming from candidates, not party leaders in Washington.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will not seek re-election in 2022

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) speaking during a press conference in November 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), a moderate who typically ranks as one of the nation's most popular governors, said Wednesday that he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito (R) will not seek third terms in 2022.

Why it matters: The decision leaves the gubernatorial race wide open and will likely affect multiple down-ballot races next year. Baker was expected to be the front-runner had he joined the race.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

