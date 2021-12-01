Exxon sets new emissions goals for 2030

Exxon on Wednesday unveiled 2030 greenhouse gas targets as it faces investor and activist pressure to do more on climate.

Driving the news: They include a 20%-30% cut in corporate emissions intensity — that is, emissions per unit of output — and a 40%-50% intensity cut in oil-and-gas exploration and production.

It is targeting a 70%-80% intensity cut for the highly potent greenhouse gas methane and efforts to curtail flaring.

Exxon says it's on pace to meet its 2025 targets by the end of this year.

The intrigue: Intensity doesn't measure total greenhouse gas emissions, but Exxon expects the combined targets to reduce absolute emissions by roughly 20%.

Catch up fast: Exxon recently pledged to spend $15 billion over six years on low-carbon initiatives.

That includes its emissions-cutting efforts and plans to commercialize carbon capture, hydrogen and biofuels technologies.

The big picture: Shareholders overrode management last spring to elect three board members nominated by the activist hedge fund Engine No. 1.

The fund said Exxon needs a stronger climate approach and more disciplined oil-and-gas spending after years of rocky financial returns.

By the numbers: The oil giant is planning $20-$25 billion annually in overall capital spending through 2027, which is significantly lower than what Exxon envisioned a couple of years ago.