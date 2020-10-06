Exxon to slash up to 1,600 jobs in Europe

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
ExxonMobil is planning to shed up to 1,600 jobs in Europe by the end of next year as it looks to cut costs, the oil-and-gas giant said Monday.
Why it matters: It shows how the pandemic, which has battered prices and cut oil demand, is affecting the world's most powerful energy companies.
- "The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work," the company said.
Where it stands: "The job cuts amount to more than a 10th of the company’s European workforce. Exxon employed about 75,000 people worldwide at the end of last year," the Financial Times reports.