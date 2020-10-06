20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Exxon to slash up to 1,600 jobs in Europe

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

ExxonMobil is planning to shed up to 1,600 jobs in Europe by the end of next year as it looks to cut costs, the oil-and-gas giant said Monday.

Why it matters: It shows how the pandemic, which has battered prices and cut oil demand, is affecting the world's most powerful energy companies.

  • "The impact of COVID-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work," the company said.

Where it stands: "The job cuts amount to more than a 10th of the company’s European workforce. Exxon employed about 75,000 people worldwide at the end of last year," the Financial Times reports.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The oil industry is facing a long jobs slump

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The oil, gas and chemicals industry shed 107,000 U.S. jobs in March–August as the pandemic hit prices and the wider economy, marking the fastest rate of layoffs in industry history, Deloitte analysts said.

Why it matters: Their new report released Monday warns that the sector's employment may remain depressed for a long time.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Oct 5, 2020 - Economy & Business

What's underneath the latest jobs report

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report was one of the best jobs growth numbers in history, but taken in context the expected number was abysmal.

  • The U.S. added 661,000 jobs for the month, less than half of the 1.4 million added in August, and a bit more than a third of the 1.7 million added in July.
Hans Nichols
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama on Trump's actions in office: "Yes, it is racist."

Michelle Obama is making her closing argument for Joe Biden this morning, arguing that President Trump has mismanaged the pandemic while "stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans."

The big picture: In a video message, the former first lady, who remains wildly popular in the Democratic party, testifies to Biden's personal qualities while sharply criticizing Trump's handling of the racial unrest that has been roiling the country. .

  • Trump is "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs… whipping up violence and intimidation," Obama said.
  • "So what the president is doing is, once again, patently false… it’s morally wrong… and yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work." 

Why it matters: Michelle motivates voters across the Democratic party and was a cut above other speakers at the Democratic convention in August, generating 5 times as much social interaction than any other speaker, including former president Barack Obama, according to Axios' Neal Rothchild.

Flashback: In late August, Obama said that there was "systemic racism" coming from both the White House and elsewhere in the country, when she addressed the racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What she's saying: On the pandemic, Obama said "it didn’t have to be like this," and claimed that "so many other countries aren’t experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty."

  • She called Trump "a man who knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear… who, in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, doubled down on division and resentment…"