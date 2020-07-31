U.S. oil giants Exxon and Chevron post big losses

The two largest U.S.-based multinational oil-and-gas giants both announced billions of dollars in second-quarter losses Friday in results that show the pandemic's toll on the industry.

Driving the news: ExxonMobil, citing "global oversupply and COVID-related demand impacts," reported a $1.1 billion loss, compared to $3.1 billion in profits the same period last year.

It's Exxon's second consecutive quarterly loss and deeper than Q1's $610 million hit as the company pointed to lower prices, production and sales.

But Exxon said that its spending cuts helped cushion the blow. Its capital and exploration spending fell to $5.3 billion in Q2, compared to $8.1 billion in Q2 of 2019.

Meanwhile, Chevron reported a $8.3 billion dollar loss, compared to profits of $4.3 billion in the same period last year.

The tally includes write-downs associated with downward estimates of future commodity prices. The company is also taking a $2.6 billion impairment on its investments in Venezuela, where sanctions have upended its ability to operate there.

"Even stripping out the impairments, Chevron’s adjusted loss was $3 billion, more than twice the average analyst estimate in a Bloomberg survey and the deepest since at least 1989," Bloomberg notes.

Chevron is also reducing spending compared to pre-pandemic plans.

What's next: More headwinds, even though market conditions have improved somewhat.