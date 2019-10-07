Thousands of climate change activists led by group "Extinction Rebellion" kickstarted 2 weeks of peaceful protesting around the world on Monday to demand a drastic global reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Protests throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand saw activists blocking busy bridges and roads, glueing and chaining themselves to cars and lamp posts, and singing together as police stepped in to arrest them. In Amsterdam, activists held signs that read: “SORRY that we blocked the road, but this is an emergency," per Reuters.