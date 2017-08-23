 Exclusive: Inside Uber's financials - Axios
Exclusive: Inside Uber's financials

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Uber's gross bookings were up 17% in the second quarter, the number of trips taken rose 150% in the past year and its adjusted loss fell, according to numbers provided to Axios by the company. Uber drivers have earned $50 million in tips since the program started in late June.

Why it matters: Uber spent most of the quarter under the cloud of a well-publicized internal investigation into sexual harassment and other unsavory aspects of company culture, and ended it with the forced resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick. The ride-hail giant's core business, however, appears to have kept humming along.

The numbers:

  • Gross bookings rose 17% in the second quarter to $8.7 billion (and doubled from a year earlier).
  • Adjusted net revenue was $1.75 billion in Q2 vs $1.5 billion in Q1 and around $800 million in Q2 2016.
  • Adjusted net loss fell almost 9% quarter-over-quarter to $645 million and over 14% year-over-year.
    • The $645 million is adjusted EBIT, while Uber's Q2 EBITDA loss was $534 million (down from $598 million in Q1). Uber's global ride-share business was margin positive last quarter, which is a flip from Q1.
  • Global trips increased 150% year-over-year, including 90% growth in developed markets and over 250% growth in developing markets. This excludes China, which Uber exited last summer in exchange for an equity stake in Didi Chuxing. It includes Russia, where Uber's recently-announced partnership with Yandex has yet to be approved by local regulators.
  • Revenue note: Uber is no longer reporting unadjusted net revenue to its investors, due to new guidance from the SEC.
  • Uber had $6.6 billion in cash at quarter's end, down from around $7.2 billion at the end of Q1.
  • Uber drivers have earned around $50 million in tips between when the program was rolled out in select markets on June 20 and the beginning of this week. For context, Lyft reported a similar $50 million figure for a 2.5 month period ending in the middle of this past June, but that was for a longer time period and for all of its markets (Lyft originally launched tipping nearly five years ago, generating over $250 million to date).
Recruiting tool: A booming top-line and shrinking (albeit still sizable) losses are why Uber, despite its myriad of problems, remains attractive to blue-chip CEO candidates like former General Electric boss Jeff Immelt. But...

What to watch: Uber still had a CEO for most of Q2, and its board had not yet erupted into the open warfare seen in Q3. Expect Immelt and others to dive deep into still-unreleased results for July and August.

White House reveals renovated West Wing

Carolyn Kaster / AP

The completed West Wing renovation project — undertaken during President Trump's vacation to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club and New York City — was unveiled today with the spotlight on a revamped Oval Office, per CBS News.

  • The Oval Office refresh featured new wallpaper and a rug used by Ronald Reagan, at least until Trump designs his own floor covering, which might necessitate more new wallpaper.
  • A White House official on the Oval Office: "[Mr. Trump] wanted to bring back the luster and glory of the White House. The Obama wallpaper was very damaged. There were a lot of stains on it."
  • Other revamps: An overhaul of the 27-year-old HVAC system, new carpeting throughout the West Wing, and a whole host of new furnishings that the White House pointed out were all "made in America."
The newly renovated Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, during a media tour. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

The Resolute Desk is seen in the newly renovated Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, during a media tour. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

The newly renovated Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, is seen during a media tour. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

The newly renovated stairs of the South Portico porch of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, are seen during a media tour. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

Scientists think they finally know what sunk a Confederate sub

Bruce Smith / AP

Researchers at Duke University might have solved one of the enduring mysteries of the Civil War: they think the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley — the first sub ever to sink an enemy ship — sank immediately from the force of its own torpedo, per Popular Science.

  • What happened: The shock wave from the sub's torpedo struck the craft so hard that it damaged the soft tissues of the crew's lungs and brains, perhaps killing the entire crew of eight immediately.
  • How they found out: The research team built a scale model of the Hunley and blew it up in a pond in an attempt to replicate the effects of the shockwave.
  • Fool me twice: Before its final, fateful journey, the Hunley had already been sunk and raised twice — killing 13 previous crew members in the process.
Actor Danny Glover joins Airbnb as advisor

AP

Danny Glover, an actor, director, and activist, is joining home-sharing company Airbnb as an advisor, the company said on Wednesday. Glover will help the company with its outreach to communities of color to recruit more hosts via a partnership with the NAACP that Airbnb announced last month.

Why it matters: Last year, Airbnb got in some hot water when users began speaking out about the discrimination they experienced while using the home-sharing service. A recent study found that most hosts in predominantly black neighborhoods are white, further supporting the need for the company to get more minority hosts on board.

How to spot a fake poll

Otto Kitsinger / AP

As the polling industry moves online and it becomes less expensive to launch a survey, fake polls (polls that are not conducted properly, or polls that can't be trusted) are going to keep popping up. To help sort through it all, FiveThirtyEight's Harry Enten lays out a couple of ground rules.

Make sure they look professional: Check for sloppy mistakes like typos. It likely means the authors of the poll aren't familiar with the content or weren't paying attention like a professional would.

  • Also see where the polling company is located, since without an address, it's probably a fake company. Check when the company was founded. If there's no answer or it was recently, be suspicious.
  • Look at who conducted the poll: Seek out their reputation and their track record. Check if they have a web site beyond a Twitter account.
Look for how the poll was conducted — via phone, internet, Google survey? — to see if the pollster is revealing that information. If they're not transparent, they're likely not professional.

  • Look at the questions in the poll, and especially for political polls, look for questions that go beyond comparing two candidates, including demographic questions, since professional pollsters will want to weight their data. Plus, most professional pollsters want to find out people's reasoning for leaning one way or the other, not just which way they lean.
  • See why a poll was conducted since if they don't tell you, you should be cautious. Academic institutions poll to increase name recognition or educate, professional pollsters to make money, for example.
  • Check when the poll was conducted and how many people it reached since every professional pollster will tell you that since that influences the results and their precision.
Former Russian ambassador: recruitment allegations "nonsense"

Carolyn Kaster / AP

Sergey Kislyak, the former Russian ambassador to the United States, dismissed the notion that he tried to recruit Trump team officials as "nonsense" after CNN caught up with him in Russia.

  • On reports Jared Kushner wanted to set up a Russian backchannel: "I've said many times that we do not discuss the substance of our discussions with our American interlocuters. Out of respect to our partners."
  • On the Oval Office meeting where Trump disclosed classified intel: "I'm not sure that I heard anything that would be secretive, but it was a good meeting and we were discussing things that are important to your country and to mine."
  • On the recently passed sanctions bill: "[It's] basically a statement of being anti-Russian. It's not going to be wished away, it's going to stay and it's going to spoil ability of both countries to resume a normalcy in our relations. And normalcy in our relationship is exactly what is missing."
Charlottesville covers up Robert E. Lee statue

A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia that was a focal point for a white nationalist rally earlier this month was covered up on Wednesday afternoon. The city council ordered the statue and another of Stonewall Jackson be shrouded out of respect for Heather Heyer, the woman killed during the protests, per NBC Washington.

Moore dominating Strange in Alabama Senate polling

Roy Moore, a former Alabama chief justice, has 50.3% support compared to incumbent Sen. Luther Strange's 32.2%, per a Decision Desk HQ/Opinion Savvy poll.

Moore's 18-point lead comes one month before the September 26th primary runoff that will decide the Republican nominee to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Data: Decision Desk HQ/Opinion Savvy Poll of likely voters, Aug. 22, 2017; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon
Why it matters: Strange has strong endorsements from both President Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, but Moore is the Trumpian candidate, whose campaign ad's say he'll "drain the swamp." Polling indicates that the president's populist message, rather than his explicit endorsement, resonates with his base. As recently as December 2016, Moore said there was "a big question" about President Obama's citizenship, reigniting the disproved "birther" debate.

One Trump thing: 68.6% of voters polled say they "strongly approve" of Trump's performance.

Polling data, including methodology, here.

U.S. diplomats in Cuba suffered brain injuries

Desmond Boyland / AP

American diplomats in Cuba have been diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury — and central nervous damage — after an apparent attack with a sonic weapon targeted their homes, per a review of medical records by CBS News.

The State Department hasn't explicitly identified the source of the attack or what person or entity might have carried it out. The Cuban government has denied any involvement with the incident.

Why it matters: The severity of the apparent injuries goes far beyond what was originally reported, so it stands to reason that President Trump's administration might choose to respond strongly given his prior rhetoric on Cuba, especially given that the report notes that the attacks on Americans are continuing.

Dolby goes beyond sound for new revenue streams

Ina Fried / Axios

When you think of Dolby, you probably think of technology to make things sound better. And, licensing its technology still accounts for about 80% of the company's roughly $1 billion in annual revenue.

However, Dolby also has been working to ramp up its products and services business, which supplies audio and video technology for cinemas and all manner of consumer devices. On Tuesday, the company invited reporters to check out some of its latest efforts at the Dolby headquarters in San Francisco.

3 things Dolby is working on that caught my eye:

Laptop speakers: Dolby showed its Atmos technology running in a cinema and on fancy home theater products, but I was most impressed by the sound that Dolby managed to cram into a tiny 13-inch Huawei laptop.

Outfitting nightclubs and remixing classic albums: Dolby has a new but growing business adding surround sound to nightclubs, having retrofitted London's Ministry of Sound and Chicago's Sound-Bar.

  • Dolby also has worked with Universal Music Group to bring its Atmos technology to Abbey Road to remix the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club." At the media event, Dolby revealed that it has outfitted a studio in Capitol Records in Hollywood and is using the technology on R.E.M.'s "Automatic for the People."
  • It's unclear how the remix will be distributed. Sgt. Pepper's was played at Dolby Cinemas in the U.S. and Canada so Automatic for the People could get a similar treatment, but in theory Universal could also release it for playback on Atmos-capable TVs via streaming or compatible Blu-Ray players.

Not just sound: Dolby is also pushing Dolby Vision, a technology for improved color and dynamic range in TVs. The technology can be found on high-end TVs, but also on a $650 set from China's TCL.

  • "We think we've made as big an impact there as we have on the audio side," Bob Borchers, Dolby's chief marketing officer, says.
What you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Note 8

Samsung


With the Galaxy Note 8, being unveiled in New York today, Samsung is looking to move past all of last year's problems and re-establish its signature phablet. The device closely resembles the Galaxy S8 with its curved edges and infinity display, with the addition of a digital pen and dual rear cameras.

The bottom line: Despite the fiasco with the Note 7 and subsequent recalls, Samsung has bounced back with the well regarded Galaxy S8. Barring any new issues, Samsung seems to have emerged relatively unscathed. The big question is how the Note 8 will stack up against the next iPhone.

Here are some other things to know:

  • It's initially running the Nougat version of Android, not the just-released Oreo.
  • It will be available for pre-order starting Thursday, but won't hit stores until Sept. 15
  • Samsung is giving early buyers (those who purchase before Sept. 24) a free Gear 360 camera or an essentials kit with a 128GB SD card and wireless charging equipment.
  • The company took additional safety measures, including its own procedures and added testing with Underwriters Laboratory (UL)
Former UK ambassador to US compares Trump to 1933 Germany

Peter Westmacott, the former British ambassador to the United States from 2012 to 2016, said on Twitter today that President Trump's leadership has "shades of 1933 Germany," hinting that it might embolden autocrats around the world.

Why it matters: As a former representative in Washington for one of America's strongest allies, Westmacott's words carry serious weight on the world stage — and provide a look into how key European nations might currently feel about dealing with the Trump administration.

