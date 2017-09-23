 Exclusive: Trump, GOP to cut top rate to 35 percent - Axios
Exclusive: Trump, GOP to cut top rate to 35 percent

President Trump and Republican leaders plan to cut the top tax rate for the wealthiest Americans to 35 percent and dramatically reduce taxes on big and small businesses, according to details leaked to Axios.

Why it matters: It's the first glimpse of the tax reform plan agreed upon in secret between the "Big Six" congressional leaders and administration officials. It forms the starting point of the tax reform process, which will play out over the coming months.

The big change: The GOP leaders and the White House plan to cut the top tax rate for “pass through" businesses from 39.6 percent to 25 percent. (Most businesses in America do not pay the corporate tax. Sole proprietors and other mostly smaller businesses see their profits “passed through” to their owners and taxed at the individual income rate.)

The so-called "Big Six" tax framework — named because it's been hashed out behind closed doors between six top Republicans and administration officials — will set up a clash with Democrats over the tax breaks that apply to large corporations and upper income Americans.

  • Most Democrats have already drawn a red line on tax reform: 45 out of 48 Democratic senators signed a letter saying they wouldn't support any tax bill that adds to the deficit or offers new tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans.
  • But Republicans are desperate for a win and appear on course to fund tax cuts with a blend of deficit spending and the closing of loopholes. They will dare Democrats, especially the 10 senators up for re-election in states Trump won, to vote against tax breaks for their constituents.

What's next: President Trump is planning to give a speech unveiling the Big Six framework in Indiana on Wednesday, three sources said. The framework is the starting point for the tax reform process. It reflects the shared view of the Big Six, but it will inevitably change substantially as it goes through the normal legislative processes in the House and Senate.

(The "Big Six" are House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, and the chairmen of the two tax-writing committees — Senate Finance Committee chairman Orrin Hatch and House Ways and Means chairman Kevin Brady.)

The details, per three sources with knowledge of the plan:

  • Top individual tax rate cut from 39.6 to 35. The current seven income tax brackets collapsed to three, as part of simplification. (Axios hasn't obtained the other two rates.)
  • Axios can confirm that the Big Six agreed to cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. That key detail leaked last night to the Washington Post. (Trump has said he wants the corporate rate to be 15 percent.)
  • The Big Six framework is also expected to include guardrails to prevent wealthy people from artificially lowering their income taxes by rearranging their affairs to get taxed at the small business rate.
  • We can confirm, too, WashPo's reporting that Republicans plan to double the standard deduction — a boost for the middle class and a key component of simplification.

These Big Six decisions have been held incredibly tightly, but details began leaking out around Capitol Hill on Friday night and the corporate rate was first published by the Washington Post's Hill team. By Saturday, influential figures on K Street were beginning to learn more details.

Some problems the Big Six could run into:

  • The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB,) the leading small business association, wants to equalize the small business rate and the corporate rate. Under the current plan, that's not happening. The corporate rate will be 20 percent and the small business rate 25 percent. "That's going to be controversial, but it's not a deal-breaker I don't think," said a source close to the process.
  • House conservatives — especially the Freedom Caucus — haven't been involved in the Big Six discussions and they want the corporate rate to be much lower, at 16 percent. Republican leaders say there's no way that's going to happen, and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin agrees.
  • The Trump tax plan will likely add to deficits, at least in the short term, which will bother some deficit hawks. But tax reform advocates were heartened when, just this week, Senate Republicans on the Budget Committee cut a deal that would reduce government revenue by as much as $1.5 trillion over 10 years. Republicans argue that, with economic growth spurred by the tax reform, there'll be substantially less lost revenue than $1.5 trillion.
  • Realtors and home builders won't be happy with the doubling of the standard deduction. That's because lots more people will take the standard deduction and many fewer will itemize their tax returns. A prevailing belief in the real estate world is that under those conditions, fewer people will take the mortgage interest deduction, which could mean fewer homes being purchased.
  • Whichever groups are hit up for the "pay-fors" — the loopholes being closed — will inevitably form lobby groups and oppose those elements of the plan.

The NFL's day of protest

New England Patriots players kneel during the national anthem. Photo: Michael Dwyer / AP

Beginning with the early game in London where several players from both the Ravens and Jaguars knelt during the national anthem, and heading into the first full slate of games when the Steelers declined to take the field for the anthem and teams across the league locked arms in solidarity, the NFL is showing collective resistance today to President Trump's comments about players who protest during the anthem.

Before the games, Trump tweeted that those who refuse to stand should be fired or suspended. After the much-expanded protests, Trump followed up: "Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!" He later told reporters the situation had "nothing to do with race."

Go deeper: The Great Divider, What Trump/NFL are thinking, the conversation, Trump on NFL/race.

  • One more Trump tweet: "Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag --- we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't take the field for the anthem. Coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't want the players to have to choose whether to protest or not. Tackle Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army ranger, stood alone and sang along.
  • Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a friend and donor of Trump's, said he was "deeply disappointed" by the president's remarks.
  • Shahid Khan, the Jaguars owner who gave $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee, linked arms with his players in a show of solidarity.
  • Rex Ryan, the former Bills coach who once introduced Trump at a rally, said he was "pissed off" by Trump's descriptions of protesting players.
Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery will take years

A line to buy bread in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria passed through the island. Photo: Carlos Giusti / AP

Last week, Hurricane Maria, which came right on the heels of Hurricane Irma, ripped through Puerto Rico, killing at least 13 people and wiping out electricity on the entire island. Strapped for resources, Puerto Rico now faces a steep recovery and officials say residents may not have power for 4 to 6 months.

The bottom line: Hit by back-to-back hurricanes and $73 billion in debt, Puerto Rico is dealing with a crisis of historic proportions. The U.S. federal government will have to take a significant role in the recovery process to give the U.S. territory a chance at bouncing back.

  • The state-run power company in Puerto Rico is broke, along with several other government agencies, due to the debt crisis.
  • President Trump has pledged the full support of the U.S. government in Puerto Rico's recovery and said he will visit the island.
  • The port of San Juan is open and accepting shipments of food, water and generators.
  • Puerto Rico's federal control board has authorized $1 billion for hurricane relief, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello has said he will ask for more. The damage could top $30 billion, per MarketWatch.
  • FEMA response teams have already been landing in Puerto Rico and begun search and rescue missions. FEMA also said it would bring satellite phones to towns and cities to use while the telephone and power lines are repaired.
  • 70,000 people were evacuated from areas downstream of the Guajataca Dam, which officials said had cracked.
Trump allies go on offense over NFL controversy

Screengrab via America First Policies

Amid the controversy surrounding NFL protests, and President Trump's call for players who join in to be fired or suspended, the pro-Trump outside group America First Policies released an ad calling on supporters to boycott the NFL.

"Turn off the NFL ... #TakeAStandNotAKnee" the ad reads. Here's who else has backed up Trump's comments:

Trump administration officials and allies played defense for the president on TV Sunday:

And some congressional Republicans echoed Trump's sentiment, but did not openly condone the president's remarks:
  • Sen. John Cornyn: It's "profoundly ungrateful given the sacrifice of our military ... not to demonstrate respect for the flag."
  • Sen. Ted Cruz: "I, for one, am not a fan of rich, spoiled athletes disrespecting the flag."
Trump says his criticism of anthem protests "nothing to do with race"

Baltimore Ravens players kneel in protest. Photo: AP / Matt Dunham

At a brief impromptu press conference from Bedminister, N.J., President Trump said his demand that NFL players who kneel during the national anthem has "nothing to do with race," per Abby Phillip of the Washington Post. The quotes:

  • "This has nothing to do with race. I've never said anything about race."
  • "I think the owners should do something about it. it's very disrespectful to our flag and our country."

The backstory: Colin Kaepernick, the ex-49ers QB who started the protest, said it was about the treatment of minorities as second class citizens in the U.S., and nearly all of those who have elected to kneel are black.

Kushner used private email for White House matters

Kushner, accompanied by his lawyer, arrives to meet with the House Intelligence Committee. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner used a private email account for White House business, per Politco's Josh Dawsey. He used the personal account, set up during the transition in December, to correspond with former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, former chief strategist Steve Bannon, economic adviser Gary Cohn and spokesman Josh Raffel.

Why it matters: Trump repeatedly, and effectively, slammed Hillary Clinton during the campaign over her use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State.

Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said: "Mr. Kushner uses his White House email address to conduct White House business. Fewer than 100 emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account. These usually forwarded news articles or political commentary and most often occurred when someone initiated the exchange by sending an email to his personal rather than his White House address."

Triumphant Merkel set for 4th term

Angela Merkel casts her vote in Germany's election. Photo: Matthias Schrader / AP

Exit polls show Angela Merkel's conservative bloc easily finishing first in Sunday's German elections with around 33% of the vote, leaving Merkel set to retain her chancellorship for a 4th term.

The polls show opposition leader Martin Schulz's Social Democrats with between 20 and 21 percent support, and the anti-migrant, nationalist Alternative for Germany party with 13 to 13.5 percent support, enough to enter parliament for the first time.

Cruz: Graham-Cassidy doesn't "have my vote" yet

Sen. Ted Cruz arrives at the Senate floor for a vote. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

"Right now they don't have my vote, and I don't think they have Mike Lee's either," Sen. Ted Cuz said about the Graham-Cassidy bill at the 2017 Texas Tribune Festival. He'll support the bill depending on "what's in it," Cruz said, calling the Sept. 30 deadline "bogus." Republicans can afford to lose two of their own and pass the bill, and three are already against it — though Rand Paul said today there's a way he could get to "Yes".

Yes, but: There's likely a bit of posturing involved here for Cruz. With the bill in limbo, it's easier to sit on the fence than take a firm stance.

Most Americans don't trust Trump over North Korea

President Trump speaks at the United Nations. Photo; MediaPunch/IPX

Just 37% of Americans trust Trump to handle the North Korea standoff responsibly, while 72% trust U.S. military leaders to do so according to a new ABC/WaPo poll. For what it's worth, 8% trust Kim Jong-un.

Two-thirds of Americans are opposed to the idea of a preemptive strike against North Korea, while most support increasing sanctions and most oppose more concessions to get North Korea to the negotiating table.

  • Overall Trump approval: 39%
  • Approval of his hurricane response: 56%
  • Of his approach to immigration: 35%
  • Does he unite or divide the country? Unite: 28%. Divide: 66%
More on North Korea: 83% of Americans say North Korea poses a threat to the U.S., and 70% say that threat is "serious."
Paul, Collins state their cases on Graham-Cassidy

Sen. Lindsay Graham told ABC's This Week on Sunday that he thinks the Graham-Cassidy health care proposal will get the 50 votes needed to pass. And while Senators Rand Paul and Susan Collins reiterated that they're currently in the "no" column, Paul didn't rule out a "yes" vote on a modified bill.

Worth noting: President Trump said he's hopeful Paul will "come around" and vote yes on Graham-Cassidy at a Friday evening rally in Huntsville, Alabama, but Paul told NBC's Chuck Todd the bill is "a bad idea." Then he added: "If they narrow their focus to the things we all agree on ... sure I'd be for that."

But, but, but: Paul is opposed to the block grant system proposed in the bill, a centerpiece of the proposal. So he'd only vote "yes" on a much different bill.

Where things stand: Collins and John McCain are no's — they want bipartisan hearings. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted "no" on the last proposal and hasn't made her position public this time around, but a source told CNN's Jake Tapper they think she could be persuaded to vote support it. That leaves a sliver of hope for the GOP ahead of the September 30 deadline.

Mnuchin: Players have First Amendment rights "off the field"

"The NFL has all different types of rules ... it's not about free speech. They can do free speech on their own time," Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

Highlights from the interview:
  • On whether Trump's fight with NFL players is about the 1st amendment "No ... they have the right to have their 1st amendment off the field. This is a job."
  • On Trump calling NFL players 'SOBs": "I think the president can use whatever language he wants to use."
  • On Mnuchin's use of an expensive government jet: "The inspector-General is reviewing my travel ... There are times when I need secure communications to be in touch with the president and the National Security Council."
Uber to yield in London

Uber in Camden Town, London. Photo: AP

"Peace may be breaking out in the battle between Uber and London, as the ride-sharing giant signalled last night that it was prepared to make concessions on passenger safety and benefits for its drivers," per a Sunday Times of London front-pager (subscription).

"More than 600,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the decision to drive Uber out of London."

Trump's Saturday night threat to destroy North Korea

North Koreans hold a mass rally against America in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square yesterday. Photo: Jon Chol Jin / AP

Trump warns in a Saturday-night tweet: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

  • "North Korea's foreign minister told world leaders Saturday that ... Trump's insult calling leader Kim Jong Un 'rocket man' makes 'our rocket's visit to the entire U.S. mainland inevitable all the more.'" (AP)
  • "U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighters flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea on Saturday in a show of force the Pentagon said indicated the range of military options available to Trump." (Reuters)

Go deeper: "What North Korea wants from the U.S.," by Axios' Shannon Vavra.

