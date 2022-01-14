Indian electric vehicle company EVage raises $28 million

The Indian electric vehicle company EVage just raised a $28 million seed round aimed to help the firm build delivery trucks for companies including Amazon's partner in the country.

Driving the news: The U.S.-based, mobility-focused VC firm RedBlue Capital led the funding round, and its aimed at enabling EVage to complete a factory outside of Delhi, the announcement states.

Why it matters: Electrification is a way to help curb emissions from the growing e-commerce sector.