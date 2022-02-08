The electric vehicle revolution comes to auto service providers

The auto services and products provider Valvoline is launching offerings tailored to electric vehicles in some retail locations.

Why it matters: Valvoline's announcement on Monday is the latest sign of how incumbent auto-related companies are adapting to the growth of EVs.

Catch up fast: In late January, for instance, Bridgestone said it would offer expanded EV services at dozens of Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works centers in Austin and San Francisco.

Jiffy Lube in late 2021 announced it was beginning to expand EV-tailored services in some locations, Charged Fleet reports.

Valvoline has a partnership with the EV startup Arrival — which is targeting the van, bus and ride-hailing market — as one of its U.S. service providers.

Zoom in: Valvoline said it's piloting services like inspection and maintenance for EV owners.

Some of it is about the type of maintenance needed for gas-powered cars too — think tire rotation, wipers and such — but overall will have a "specific focus" on EVs, the company said.

Expand chart Data: BloombergNEF, MarkLines, Jato, JADA, Motie; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

One reason auto service companies want in on EVs is that sales are growing rapidly, as you can see above.