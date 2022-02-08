The electric vehicle revolution comes to auto service providers

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The auto services and products provider Valvoline is launching offerings tailored to electric vehicles in some retail locations.
Why it matters: Valvoline's announcement on Monday is the latest sign of how incumbent auto-related companies are adapting to the growth of EVs.
Catch up fast: In late January, for instance, Bridgestone said it would offer expanded EV services at dozens of Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works centers in Austin and San Francisco.
- Jiffy Lube in late 2021 announced it was beginning to expand EV-tailored services in some locations, Charged Fleet reports.
- Valvoline has a partnership with the EV startup Arrival — which is targeting the van, bus and ride-hailing market — as one of its U.S. service providers.
Zoom in: Valvoline said it's piloting services like inspection and maintenance for EV owners.
- Some of it is about the type of maintenance needed for gas-powered cars too — think tire rotation, wipers and such — but overall will have a "specific focus" on EVs, the company said.
One reason auto service companies want in on EVs is that sales are growing rapidly, as you can see above.