28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Wind, solar power in Europe outpaces coal for the first time

Ben Geman
Data: Sandbag; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's one thing that helped global emissions growth seemingly flatten: Wind and solar power combined outpaced coal-fired generation in the EU for the first time last year, a pair of think tanks said.

Why it matters: Energy transitions are notoriously slow — until they're not.

  • The recent analysis from the U.K.-based Sandbag and Germany's Agora Energiewende found that coal-fired generation "collapsed" in the EU last year, falling 24%.
  • "Only five years ago, the EU generated twice as much from coal as it did from wind and solar," a summary notes.

Go deeper

Amy Harder

Wind and solar would struggle to replace coal-mining jobs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A global transition is underway from coal to renewable energy, but a corresponding jobs shift is far less certain.

Driving the news: Wind-industry jobs aren’t a “feasible” replacement for local coal-mining jobs in the world’s four biggest coal-producing nations, and although solar is better situated than wind, it would require a massive buildout, a new peer-reviewed report finds.

Go deeperArrowFeb 5, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Amy Harder

Wind and solar dominate new U.S. power capacity

Reproduced from EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Wind and solar make up more than three-quarters of the electricity capacity coming online in the country this year, new U.S. Energy Information Administration data show. 

Why it matters: These two renewable sources of energy are increasingly becoming cost-competitive, even while government subsidies for them are lessening, compared to traditionally dominant sources, such as natural gas and coal.

Go deeperArrowJan 15, 2020
Miriam Kramer

Solar Orbiter to offer a new look at our nearest star

Artist's illustration of the Solar Orbiter. Image: NASA/NASA Goddard

A new mission expected to launch to space from Florida on Sunday will give scientists an unprecedented view of the Sun.

Why it matters: Despite decades of studying our closest star, scientists still can't accurately predict our Sun's behavior — when it will eject solar flares, sprout sunspots or how the solar wind works.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Science