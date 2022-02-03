Sign up for our daily briefing

European crises and policy give natural gas staying power

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

European climate policy moves and the Ukraine crisis together show why environmentalist campaigns against natural gas face headwinds on both sides of the Atlantic.

Driving the news: The European Commission on Wednesday included certain forms of gas and nuclear power in the "taxonomy for sustainable activities" meant to guide private investment.

  • It says gas-fired power qualifies as sustainable if plant emissions are below certain thresholds and that it should displace coal.

What's next: It drew criticism from some activists and European states. But killing it requires a majority of European Parliament members or over 70% of European Council states, and reports in the BBC, the FT and elsewhere call that unlikely.

What they're saying: "It makes a mockery of the EU’s claims to global leadership on climate and the environment," Greenpeace EU's Ariadna Rodrigo said in a statement.

  • But Mairead McGuinness, the EU's financial services commissioner, said the bloc must "use all the tools at our disposal" to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

The big picture: The battle comes as the Biden administration is aiming to bolster liquefied natural gas supplies to Europe from other countries — and highlighting U.S. exports — to check Russian energy influence.

Quick take: Responses to Russia's potential moves against Ukraine are underscoring LNG's geopolitical importance to the U.S.

  • That's why, contra the aims of some U.S. green groups, Biden officials are unlikely to curtail growing LNG exports and infrastructure that has made the U.S. the world's largest supplier.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 24 mins ago - Science

Over 5,000 flights canceled as monster winter storm slams much of U.S.

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as the South braced for possibly dangerous ice accumulations. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 90 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Biden: U.S. raid in Syria killed top ISIS leader

An aerial view of wreckages around the site after an operation carried out by U.S. forces in Idlib province, Syria. Photo: Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Biden said Thursday that a U.S. raid in northwestern Syria killed top ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

What he's saying: "Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible

Jeff Zucker. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

In the past few years, the leaders of CNN, CBS, Fox News and others have all been forced to resign in the wake of public scandals, pointing to how the news media struggles with its own accountability.

Why it matters: In almost all of those instances, staffers said they weren't surprised by the conduct, but that their seemingly invincible bosses were finally brought down for behaviors that were open secrets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow