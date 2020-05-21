1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Signs emerge of the EU's climate-friendly coronavirus response

Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Information is coming out about how European nations hope to use economic stimulus packages to bolster deployment of climate-friendly energy sources.

Why it matters: The UN, International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund and others want governments to use big pandemic response plans to help accelerate the global energy transition.

Driving the news: "The European Union is poised to announce the world’s greenest recovery package next week, as it seeks to curb pollution and save its economy from the coronavirus pandemic," Bloomberg reports.

  • Reuters also has some details of the wide-ranging draft plan, which will require unanimous approval of EU governments.
  • Under one provision of the draft they obtained, "The [European] Commission will set aside 91 billion euros each year in grants and loan guarantees for renovations like rooftop solar panels, insulation and renewable heating systems."

Meanwhile, via the Financial Times, "Denmark plans to build two giant 'energy islands' as part of the world’s most ambitious offshore wind project, as the Scandinavian country increases its green programme in the face of the coronavirus crisis."

Go deeper

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow16 mins ago - Economy & Business

China plans sweeping national security law for Hong Kong

Protesters outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong in November 2019. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP via Getty Images

China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow24 mins ago - World

Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

Go deeper... Timeline: The major developments in the college admissions scandal

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy