The euro sinks to lowest level in 2 years against the dollar

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pulled down by more loose monetary policy from the European Central Bank and weak European growth data, the euro fell to its lowest level in 2 years against the dollar Thursday.

The intrigue: "The biggest story in the world right now is the whistleblower's complaint on President Trump but the biggest story in the forex market is the persistent decline in the euro," BK Asset Management managing director of FX strategy Kathy Lien wrote in a note to clients.