EU moves on methane as pollution evidence grows

The European Commission yesterday unveiled a wide-ranging strategy to cut methane pollution, noting it's "essential to reaching our 2030 climate targets and the 2050 climate neutrality goal."

Why it matters: Reuters flags the importance of the plan's consideration of binding standards on natural gas, noting it's a "clearer commitment than previous drafts, which shied away from methane limits on gas consumed in Europe."

  • That matters because Europe imports vast quantities of natural gas.
  • Reuters notes that their current 2050 target "does not capture the emissions released to produce or transport gas to the EU, whereas methane standards for imported gas would."

Threat level: Separately, the energy analytics firm Kayrros said yesterday that its analysis of satellite data shows a "substantial increase in large global methane leaks" this year." Based on the number of methane hotspots detected in the oil and gas sector, visible methane emissions around the world have increased by approximately 32 per cent," the firm said, comparing the first eight months of this year to the same stretch of 2019.

Go deeper

The contrarian case that Biden would help oil companies

Joe Biden certainly isn't who the oil industry wants to win the presidential election — as their political spending shows — but he might be the leader the ailing sector needs.

Why it matters: Biden is vowing new emissions regulations and new restrictions on production as part of plans to hasten a transition away from fossil fuels — but what that means for the industry and markets isn't cut and dry, some analysts argue.

The oil industry faces a long-term reckoning

The International Energy Agency's very long-term outlook released Tuesday offers useful analyses about the cloudy future of the industry and petro-states.

Why it matters: The pandemic's long-term effects and the prospect of future climate policies are together causing a rethink of the sector's financial future.

Top CEOs admit racial divide, promise to work for "real change"

In a striking new sign of the broader role corporations are shouldering in society, Business Roundtable — the CEOs of America's biggest companies — today announced a raft of initiatives "to advance racial equity and justice."

Why it matters: Big companies are bluntly admitting, and tackling, injustices they so long ignored and perpetuated.

