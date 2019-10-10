Esports developer Nerd Street Gamers raises $12 million in funding

Discount retailer Five Below led, and was joined by return backers Comcast, SeventySix Capital, and Elevate Capital.

The bottom line: "As part of the deal, Five Below and Nerd Street Gamers will build 3,000-square-foot Localhost spaces connected to select Five Below stores beginning with a multi-store pilot in 2020. Based on learnings from the pilot, the parties will determine future rollout plans, which could include 70 or more locations over the next several years," ⁠writes Dean Takahashi of VentureBeat.