Eric Swalwell quotes 1987 Joe Biden: "It's time to pass the torch"

During Thursday night's Democratic primary debate, Rep. Eric Swalwell paid a tongue-in-cheek homage to Joe Biden's failed presidential 1988 race — in which the 44-year-old Joe Biden declared that it was "time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans."
"I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California democratic convention and said it's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then-senator Joe Biden.
"Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he's still right today."
Why it matters: Swalwell's jab was the first of what is sure to be a wave of attacks against Biden, the clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary thus far. Biden's age and decades-long career in politics has exposed him to critiques of his public voting record, among other things.
