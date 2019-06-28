Eric Swalwell quotes 1987 Joe Biden: "It's time to pass the torch"

"I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California democratic convention and said it's time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then-senator Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he's still right today."

Why it matters: Swalwell's jab was the first of what is sure to be a wave of attacks against Biden, the clear frontrunner in the Democratic primary thus far. Biden's age and decades-long career in politics has exposed him to critiques of his public voting record, among other things.

Go deeper: Eric Swalwell on the issues, in under 500 words