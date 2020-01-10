Equinox in talks for investment from Silver Lake to better compete with Peloton

Equinox, the upscale fitness club operator and majority owner of SoulCycle, is in "advanced discussions" for an investment from Silver Lake, per Bloomberg. Proceeds would be used to help Equinox expand a digital and at-home hardware platform it launched last summer to compete with Peloton.

Why it matters: This would seem to be something of a philosophical change for Equinox, whose executive chairman Harvey Spevak told me on stage in early 2018 that while he admired what Peloton had done, "SoulCycle is a cardio party... there's no replacement for community and experience, and you can't get that at home no matter how great the execution is."