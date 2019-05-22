Troy Lyons, one of the longest-serving senior Trump administration officials at the Environmental Protection Agency, is stepping down and joining a lobbying firm.
Why it matters: Lyons, an associate administrator, was instrumental in helping EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and several assistant administrators work through the Senate confirmation process. He was also involved in handling ethical inquiries into Wheeler’s past work.
What they’re saying:
"I am deeply grateful for Troy’s service to the Agency and for guiding my two confirmations through the Senate. As our conduit to Congress, Troy skillfully prepared me and our team for hearings and communicated with Congressional members in an open, timely, and productive manner. Troy’s leadership and integrity will be sorely missed at so many levels of the Agency."— EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler
What’s next: He is joining Massie Partners, a small, bipartisan lobbying firm with an energy focus.
Go deeper: Top EPA official leaves to start new advocacy group