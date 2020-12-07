Get the latest market trends in your inbox

EPA declines to tighten soot pollution standards

Photo: ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration will maintain the current standards for soot pollution, rejecting the recommendations of agency scientists to tighten them, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The state of play: EPA officials said they decided to keep the 12-micrograms-per-cubic-meter limit after review by a scientific advisory committee and considering public comments, per WSJ.

  • The move is "backed by chemical, oil and other industry groups that bear the costs of implementing the higher standards," the Journal writes.
  • Critics say low-income and minority communities, which are disproportionately affected by soot, will bear the brunt of the decision.

Yes, but: The agency's scientists in a report last year said studies support a new limit between 8 and 10 micrograms, which they said could potentially save more than 12,000 lives a year.

  • But officials noted that U.S. particulate matter levels are 20% lower than in France, Germany and Great Britain, and five times below the world average, per WSJ.

What he's saying: “The EPA under the Trump Administration has continued America’s leadership in clear air, lowering our particulate matter levels to well below those of many of our global competitors,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement, per WSJ.

  • “Maintaining these important standards will ensure Americans can continue to breathe some of the cleanest air on the planet.”

Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Giuliani doing "very well" after coronavirus hospitalization

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters that he spoke Monday morning with his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, and that he's doing "very well" and does not have a fever.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country and meeting with lawmakers, as part of the Trump legal team's push to overturn the results of the election. He has often not worn a mask at these events.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Hospitals across the U.S. reach breaking pointVaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January.
  2. Politics: Giuliani has tested positive for COVID, Trump says — Biden unveils picks for key health positions.
  3. Vaccine: Initial COVID vaccine supply 10% of original government promise — An alarming number of Americans would reject a COVID vaccine — Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021.
  4. World: U.S. sets new coronavirus records while Europe bends the curve — 2021 World Economic Forum to be held in Singapore instead of Davos.
  5. Business: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Courtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Survey: CEO confidence soars above pre-pandemic levels

Data: Business Roundtable; Chart: Axios Visuals

CEO confidence rebounded above pre-pandemic levels this quarter, according to a survey of 150 chief executives of the largest U.S. companies by lobbying group Business Roundtable.

Why it matters: The index, which is still below the record high seen in the wake of Trump's corporate tax cuts, reflects corporate America's expectations for sales, hiring and spending — which hit rock bottom when the pandemic hit. Now CEOs are feeling even better than before the coronavirus roiled the economy.

