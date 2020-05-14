7 mins ago - Energy & Environment

NYT: EPA will not limit chemical compound linked to fetal damage

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency will no longer impose limits on perchlorate, a toxic chemical compound linked to fetal and infant brain damage, the New York Times reports.

Where it stands: “The agency has determined that perchlorate does not occur with a frequency and at levels of public health concern, and that regulation of perchlorate does not present a meaningful opportunity for health risk reduction for persons served by public water systems,” the draft policy reads, the NYT reported according to unnamed EPA staff members.

The big picture: Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler made the call, which "appears to defy a court order that required the agency to establish a safe drinking-water standard for the chemical by the end of June," the Times writes. The policy acknowledges that perchlorate can cause IQ damage.

  • The EPA last year proposed regulating the chemical compound at 56 micrograms per liter, a limit that's three times higher than what was previously deemed safe.
  • A court ordered the EPA to set a new standard by June, but according to the Times, the agency plans on arguing that it's “not in the public interest” to regulate perchlorate.

What they're saying: An EPA spokesperson told Axios the agency hasn't made a final decision on regulating perchlorate.

"EPA is continuing to work on the final action regarding the regulation of perchlorate in public drinking water systems. EPA’s proposal included four clear options for the public to consider. The agency has not yet made a final decision and any information that is shared or reported now would be premature, inappropriate and would be prejudging the formal process. The next step in the process is to send the final action to the Office of Management and Budget for interagency review. The agency expects to complete this step shortly."

Apple scoops up live virtual reality streamer NextVR

Screenshot: Axios

As had been rumored, Apple is buying NextVR, an Orange County, Calif.-based startup best known for streaming sports, concerts and other live events in virtual reality. The company confirmed the acquisition first to Bloomberg, and also to Axios.

Why it matters: NextVR was struggling before the pandemic hit. The combination of slower-than-expected adoption of VR headsets and now a lack of live events put severe pressure on the company's ability to fundraise and build its business.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,408,618 — Total deaths: 300,315 — Total recoveries — 1,576,871Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,401,948 — Total deaths: 85,066 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Federal government: Trump, Azar attack ousted vaccine doctor as "disgruntled employee" — America's lack of agreement on the danger of the pandemic is taking a devastating toll.
  4. Congress: Ousted vaccine chief testifies the government lacks plan to equitably distribute a vaccine.
  5. Insurance: The vast majority of insurance policies explicitly exclude pandemics.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The state of small business.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has killed over 300,000 people around the world, Johns Hopkins data showed on Thursday afternoon.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and more than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

