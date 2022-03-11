EPA floats path on electricity CO2 emissions — with an asterisk

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

HOUSTON — President Biden's top environmental regulator just offered the most detailed revelations about EPA's strategy to slash CO2 and other pollution from power plants.

Why it matters: Power is the second-largest U.S. source of planet-warming gases. Rules are crucial to White House climate goals as Democrats' big clean energy legislation remains stuck.

Driving the news: EPA head Michael Regan's plans together target CO2, smog, coal wastes that threaten waterbodies and more.

Here's what he told the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference Thursday about this "integrated and coordinated" approach ...

There's an imminent federal plan to cut smog-forming emissions that travel between states.

This spring EPA will release analysis of options to cut CO2 from new gas-fired plants.

Later this year EPA will take a "fresh look" at how to regulate CO2 from existing and new plants.

EPA's planning new rules on surface storage of coal-plant wastes and guidelines on effluent releases.

Yes, but: The Supreme Court may greatly restrict EPA's leeway to craft CO2 rules without explicit guidance from Congress.

Quick take: Regan's not putting all his eggs in the basket of directly regulating CO2 from existing coal plants.