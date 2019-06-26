Last week, EPA finalized carbon emissions rules for utilities that are more modest than regulations crafted by Obama's EPA (which never took effect).

Wehrum is also deeply involved with forthcoming rules that will freeze auto emissions and mileage standards in 2020, rather than letting them grow more stringent as planned under Obama-era mandates.

Wehrum, who also served in President George W. Bush's EPA, was confirmed by the Senate in a party-line vote in November 2017.

What they're saying: In a statement, Wheeler did not reveal Wehrum's post-agency plans but thanked him for his service, as well as for his "dedication to his job, the leadership he provided to his staff and the agency, and for his friendship."

"While I have known of Bill's desire to leave at the end of this month for quite sometime, the date has still come too soon. I applaud Bill and his team for finalizing the Affordable Clean Energy regulation last week and for the tremendous progress he has made in so many other regulatory initiatives."

The intrigue: House Energy and Commerce Committee Democrats opened a probe in April into whether Wehrum and a top aide, David Harlow, were "changing Agency policies and programs to benefit former clients."