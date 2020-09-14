1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Over 170 environmental leaders urge supporters not to vote for Green Party

People protesting against the global climate crisis on September 20, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

More than 170 of the world's most esteemed environmental activists signed on to an open letter on Monday urging their supporters to vote for Joe Biden rather than vote for the Green Party or sit out the election, The Daily Beast reports.

The big picture: The group says "progressives who vote for the Green Party candidate, or write in Henry David Thoreau, or refuse to vote at all" will help win the election for Trump, whom they excoriated for his "unprecedented malignancy, fear mongering, pathological lying, and atrocious policymaking."

  • Flashback: Trump won in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016 by smaller margins than the total votes cast for Green Party nominee Jill Stein in each state, The Daily Beast notes.
  • Signatories to the letter include the likes of Earth Day founder Denis Hayes and Environmental Action coordinator Peter Harnick.

What they're saying: “Angry right-wing voters and liberal absentees put Trump in the White House in 2016. In 2020 the same unholy team could keep him there," the letter reads.

"Sure, [Biden] isn’t perfect. Which of us is? But in the 2020 election, the most crucial since 1865, we have only two meaningful options. We can make a lifetime humanitarian our president, backed by an able cabinet and a progressive Congress; or expand the strongman rule of Donald Trump, who desecrates his office every day, spreads racism and a fatal virus for political gain, ignores environmental justice, embraces the fossil fuel industry, and calls the climate crisis a hoax."

23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inslee calls on Americans to vote out those who "downplay" climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."

Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened environmental regulations and began the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."

Neal Rothschild
Sep 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Voters have made up their minds

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The 2020 presidential election features a pared-back pool of undecided voters after four years of a highly controversial and media-saturated presidency.

Why it matters: Entrenched views mean there's less reason for campaigns to try to change voters' minds than to convince those already with them to vote — and help educate them about mail-in and early-vote procedures to make sure their votes count.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

Why Biden and the Democrats went big on climate change

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photo: Win McNamee

Joe Biden is pushing by far the most aggressive plan to address climate change in U.S. presidential history. His path reflects the convergence of science, energy and activism trends.

Why it matters: The culmination shows the new permanence the problem has gained on the campaign trail despite President Trump’s dismissal of it. Although this election is more about other issues, its outcome will significantly shape future efforts on this front.

