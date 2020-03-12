Energy storage industry sees record growth
Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance/Getty Images
U.S. energy storage installations grew by a record amount last quarter, per new data from Wood Mackenzie and the U.S. Energy Storage Association.
Why it matters: Battery storage helps integrate more renewables onto power grids and, in some applications, provide backup power for buildings during outages.
The big picture: Installations totaled 186.4 megawatts in the fourth quarter and 523 for the full year, also a record.
- For 2019 as a whole, California led the market for residential and non-residential buildings, while Massachusetts saw the most "front of the meter" deployments — basically systems used on the power grid.
The intrigue: The big power shutoffs to cut wildfire risk in California are beginning to boost the storage market, the analysis shows.
- “California continues to be a market to watch and we expect almost one in four residential solar systems across the state to have storage attached in 2020," Wood Mackenzie analyst Simon Flowers said in a statement.
- "This is due to multiple factors, including the Self-Generation Incentive Program, opportunities from time-of-use rates, continued desire for resilience in the wake of PSPS events and even some upside from the new home solar mandate."