41 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Energy industry joins calls denouncing racism

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Photo: Barcroft Media / Getty Images

Energy trade associations are denouncing systemic racism that perpetuated the killing of George Floyd by white police officers and other similar acts of racial discrimination in recent years.

Why it matters: The comments show how transcendent this topic is becoming as protestors take to the streets around the country calling for an end to police violence which has disproportionately impacted black people.

Driving the news: American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers posted about the topic Tuesday on LinkedIn, while the Solar Energy Industries Association issued a statement Monday and its CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, made another statement Wednesday.

What they're saying:

  • "SEIA recommits itself and our industry to ensuring that racial justice and opportunity for all remain core values of our work," Hopper wrote Wednesday, referring to her group's efforts to tackle the problem since at least May 2019.
  • "We strongly oppose prejudice that confronts so many because of the color of their skin, where they were born, how they worship, or who they love," Sommers wrote.

Where it stands: Companies across a variety of industries have come out in recent days to issue critical statements on racism — a move that has become commonplace. The energy industry itself employs fewer African Americans than the broader American workforce.

By the numbers: These figures come from an annual report on energy jobs put out by the Energy Futures Initiative, a think tank led by former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.

  • The oil, natural gas and coal sector is around 7% black, compared to the broad American workforce, which is 12% black.
  • The solar and wind workforces are more diverse than the overall workforce, but not when it comes specifically to African Americans, who comprise between 7%-8%.

What’s next: The share of new oil and gas jobs through 2040 that are projected to be filled by women and people of color is 54%, according to a forthcoming study from the American Petroleum Institute not yet released but shared with Axios upon a request for comment. That’s compared to about 44% the group tallied in a 2015 report, its most recent data on the topic.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's troubles grow, spread

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is confronting the most dire political environment of his presidency, with his support dropping fast from Texas to Wisconsin, even among his base of religious and older voters. 

Why it matters: Top Republicans tell me that Trump's handling of the nation's civil unrest, including his hasty photo op at St. John's Church after the violent clearing of Lafayette Park, make them much more worried about his chance of re-election than they were one week ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
41 mins ago - Technology

Social media takes on world leaders

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Social media companies are finally beginning to take action on posts from world leaders that violate their policies, after years of letting them mostly say whatever they wanted unfiltered to millions of people.

Why it matters: Government officials are among the users most likely to abuse the wide reach and minimal regulation of tech platforms. Mounting pressure to stop harmful content from spreading amid the coronavirus pandemic, racial protests and a looming U.S. election has spurred some companies to finally do something about it.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Andrew WitherspoonSam Baker
1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus cases spike in Texas and Arizona

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Texas, Arizona and Oregon saw significant spikes last week in new coronavirus infections, while cases also continued to climb in a handful of states where steady increases have become the norm.

Why it matters: Nationwide, new cases have plateaued over the past week. To get through this crisis and safely continue getting back out into the world, we need them to go down — a lot.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow