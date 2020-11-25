Get the latest market trends in your inbox

A power giant's $190 billion push for cleaner future

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Enel Group, the Italy-based global power giant, is planning to spend $190 billion over the next decade in a push that includes a huge expansion of renewables and wider clean-energy infrastructure and business lines.

By the numbers: The company, already a big renewables player, said Tuesday that it's devoting $83 billion toward plans to grow its installed renewables capacity to 120 gigawatts by 2030, up from about 45 GW now.

  • The plan also includes investments in storage, hydrogen, digital networks and electrification more broadly.

Why it matters: It's part of a wider push by some of the world's largest energy companies to bet their future on huge new investments in low-carbon power and services.

Catch up fast: Earlier this month, the Spain-based multinational Iberdrola unveiled plans to invest almost $89 billion over the next five years, with most of the money going to renewables growth and grid enhancements.

Go deeper: Europe’s biggest utility company to ramp up spending on wind and solar power (WSJ)

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Invenergy is building the largest U.S. solar farm in Texas

Invenergy solar panels in Bozeman, Montana. Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images

Chicago-based Invenergy has announced the green energy generation and storage operator is installing what will be largest solar farm in the United States in five phases over the next three years through a $1.6 billion investment.

Why it matters: The 1,310-megawatt facility based in northeastern Texas aims to help consumer brands like AT&T, Honda, Google and McDonald's meet their clean energy goals while supplying 300,000 homes across three cities with power upon its completion in 2023.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Tesla's wild rise and European plan

Tesla's market capitalization blew past $500 billion for the first time Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's just a number, but kind of a wild one. Consider, via CNN: "Tesla is now worth more than the combined market value of most of the world's major automakers: Toyota, Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and its merger partner PSA Group."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
2 hours ago - World

China's Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on election win

Photo: Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to President-elect Biden on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, according to the Xinhua state news agency.

Why it matters: China's foreign ministry offered Biden a belated, and tentative, congratulations on Nov. 13, but Xi had not personally acknowledged Biden's win. The leaders of Brazil, Mexico and Russia are among the very few leaders still declining to congratulate Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

