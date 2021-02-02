Sign up for our daily briefing

Big emissions pledges are off to a rocky start

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ambitious long-term emissions targets are now pretty commonplace for big emitting nations, but two things highlight the deep disconnect between the goals and getting on a path to achieve them.

Driving the news: A new BloombergNEF analysis looks at climate policies in G20 economies that would actually spur implementation of measures consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

What they found: A mixed bag to say the least.

  • "Germany, France, South Korea, the U.K. and Japan are in the top quartile because they have implemented a higher number of robust, concrete measures to achieve ambitious-but-achievable targets."
  • But even those nations only have an average score of 67% in BloombergNEF's scorecard, and it gets worse from there. The average G20 score was 47%.

Zoom in: International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol has a wide-ranging interview on the latest episode of the "Cleaning Up" podcast hosted by energy analyst Michael Liebreich (who founded BloombergNEF but has moved on to other ventures). Birol notes...

  • "When I look around, I see a big, big, big gap between the pledges and the energy policies that are put in place and the incentives for those."
  • "When I look at ... these sustainable recovery packages around the world up to now, I cannot say that I am happy with the amount of incentives [for] renewables, electric cars and the others received from the governments," he adds, but expresses hope that 2021 will be a "game-changer."

The big picture: “The high-level pledges over the last year, in particular, have been impressive with major economies such as the European Union, Japan, South Korea and China all promising to get to ‘net-zero’ emissions or carbon neutrality at some future date,” Victoria Cuming, a senior BNEF analyst, said in a statement.

  • But Cuming notes that countries are generally not on track to meet their shorter-term pledges under the Paris deal.
  • “The reality is that countries simply haven’t done enough at home with follow-through policies to meet even the promises made more than five years ago.”

Where it stands: The report has some helpful data on all these net-zero pledges that are proliferating (in addition to showing why pledges and policy are nowhere near synonymous).

  • "A total of 58 countries and states have announced net-zero emission targets. Of these, most have been stated as official government pledges, but 18 have been formally passed into law."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood investors unfazed by potential regulations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood continues to come under pressure from power users and politicians, but its investors are doubling, tripling and maybe even quadrupling down.

Driving the news: The stock trading app yesterday announced $2.4 billion in new funding from existing backers, on top of the $1 billion it secured last Friday.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers call Trump "singularly responsible" for Capitol riots

Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

House impeachment managers on Tuesday made their case for the indictment of former President Trump in a brief, arguing that he pushed his supporters into a "frenzy," while dubbing him "singularly responsible" for the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What they're saying: The Democratic managers argue that Trump's actions were not protected by the First Amendment, stating, "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

