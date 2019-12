Tesla CEO Elon Musk prevailed in a jury trial on Friday over whether his tweets calling a cave expert a "pedo guy" constitute defamation, and he will not be held liable for damages, according to multiple media reports.

Why it matters: Musk is no stranger to getting into trouble for his tweeting habits. Earlier this year, he and Tesla had to pay $20 million settlement each to the Securities and Exchange Commission after he wrote false claims about Tesla financing.