Musk said the plant would build batteries, powertrains and cars, starting with the planned Model Y, a small SUV.

The company hopes to have the plant running in 2021, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: Tesla will "compete with some of the world’s biggest auto makers on their home turf," the WSJ notes.

"The move takes the great electric car race to Volkswagen's backyard," CNN writes, noting VW's heavy investments in EVs.

What they're saying: “It’s strategic to lure German automotive talent to Tesla, and it’s a statement that Elon wants to one-up auto companies from that region," Gene Munster of the VC firm Loup Ventures tells Bloomberg.

