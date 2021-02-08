Elon Musk funds $100 million contest for carbon removal

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Elon Musk funds $100 million contest for carbon removal

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Awards ceremony on Dec. 1, 2000. Photo: Britta Pedersen / Pool / AFP

Elon Musk is funding a $100 million innovation contest to identify effective and economical ways to remove and store carbon dioxide.

Why it matters: An innovation contest with a nine figure award could help encourage the development of new ways to approach what scientists increasingly agree is one of the most vital ways to address climate change.

Driving the news: This morning XPRIZE, a nonprofit that runs incentive contests meant to solve humanity's biggest challenges, announced the launch of a competition for innovators and teams around the world to demonstrate the ability to draw and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or oceans.

  • The $100 million prize — by far the largest in XPRIZE's history — is sponsored by Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation.
  • The competition comes a couple of weeks after Musk — whose wealth has ballooned in recent years — tweeted about his plans to donate millions to carbon removal technology.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

What they're saying: "The math is showing that we need to develop the new capability of removing carbon emissions from anywhere, any time we need it," says Marcius Extavour, who leads XPRIZE's energy efforts. "This is the biggest prize we've ever done by far, but it fits the scale of the challenge."

Details: The contest will officially launch on April 22, Earth Day. It will run for four years and will be open to individuals and teams from academia and business.

  • Teams will be judged on their ability to produce a working prototype that can remove at least 1 ton per day, with the ability to economically scale to the gigaton level.
  • The main criteria will be fully considered cost per ton of removal, with added considerations for environmental benefit and permanence.
  • To that end, judges will look at how long carbon can be safely considered removed, with a minimum goal set at 100 years.
  • The grand prize winner will take home $50 million, with $20 million going to second prize and $10 million for third prize.

Background: XPRIZE takes its inspiration from innovation contests of the past, like a prize established by the British government in the 18th century to find a way to determine longitude at sea.

The bottom line: As Extavour told Axios, "we need dozens or hundreds of approaches to get to where we need to be on carbon removal." Musk's $100 million could get us there faster.

Go deeper

Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus vaccines have shattered expectations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

No matter how hard you squint, or what angle you look at it from, the coronavirus vaccines are a triumph. They are saving lives today; they will help end this pandemic eventually; and they will pay scientific dividends for generations.

The big picture: The pandemic isn’t over. There are still big threats ahead of us and big problems to solve. But for all the things that have gone wrong over the past year, the vaccines themselves have shattered even the most ambitious expectations.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine

Expand chart
Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Roughly 32 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the CDC. A little less than one-third of that group has gotten both doses.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to get as many shots into as many arms as quickly as possible — the key not only to saving lives today, but to containing the pandemic and heading off the spread of more dangerous variants of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump’s World Bank head speaks out on climate change, inequality

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, World Bank president David Malpass has been a surprisingly outspoken advocate for policies to reduce global warming, rein in economic inequality and use multilateral institutions to fight the worst of the pandemic's impacts.

Why it matters: As a nominee of former President Donald Trump and a longtime skeptic of multilateral institutions, many feared that Malpass would weaken the World Bank's work on climate change or make it more "America First" in its orientation. But that hasn't been the case, as he explained on "Axios on HBO."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow