2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Global electric vehicle sales topped 2 million in 2019

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from EIA, Global EV Outlook 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles had a "banner year" in 2019 with worldwide sales topping 2 million, but they still represent just roughly 1% of cars on the road globally, per an International Energy Agency report released Monday.

Yes, but: The coronavirus pandemic is creating sales headwinds this year, though electric vehicles are affected less than traditional cars.

  • But even without that problem, electric vehicle growth remains far off the pace of what's needed in IEA's scenario consistent with the Paris climate deal.
  • Under current and planned policies, the number of electric cars, trucks and buses worldwide grows to roughly 140 million in 2030.
  • That's far below the 245 million in IEA's "sustainable development scenario."

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules that workers cannot be fired for being gay or transgender

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that employers cannot fire employees based on their sexual orientation or gender identity under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Why it matters: The 6-3 opinion marks a huge win for LGBT rights in a court with a clear conservative tilt. It was authored by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by the court's more liberal and swing members.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 7,944,236 — Total deaths: 434,060 — Total recoveries — 3,796,719Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,095,043 — Total deaths: 115,747 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Tulsa World editorial says "wrong time" and "wrong place" for Trump rally.
  4. Public health: Surprise medical bills in the coronavirus era.
  5. 🏀 Sports: NBA players divided on resuming season.
Kendall Baker
3 hours ago - Sports

NBA players divided on resuming season amid pandemic and protests

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NBA's ambitious plan to resume the season at Walt Disney World hit an impasse over the weekend, with the two crises that have shaken the U.S. — the pandemic and the protests — causing division amongst the ranks.

The state of play: Last week, the NBA's board of governors approved the league's return-to-play plan, followed by the NBA players' association one day later — but a number of players have begun asking themselves: do we actually want to participate in this?

