Global electric vehicle sales topped 2 million in 2019
Electric vehicles had a "banner year" in 2019 with worldwide sales topping 2 million, but they still represent just roughly 1% of cars on the road globally, per an International Energy Agency report released Monday.
Yes, but: The coronavirus pandemic is creating sales headwinds this year, though electric vehicles are affected less than traditional cars.
- But even without that problem, electric vehicle growth remains far off the pace of what's needed in IEA's scenario consistent with the Paris climate deal.
- Under current and planned policies, the number of electric cars, trucks and buses worldwide grows to roughly 140 million in 2030.
- That's far below the 245 million in IEA's "sustainable development scenario."