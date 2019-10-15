Reproduced from IEA; Note: Government incentives includes direct spending and tax expenditures; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new International Energy Agency analysis finds that governments account for nearly one-fifth of global spending on electric vehicle purchases.

Why it matters: "The ability of governments to stabilize and then reduce their share of total EV spending will be a key test of the sustainability of the EV market in coming years," 2 analysts write in the Oct. 10 commentary.