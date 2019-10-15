Why it matters: "The ability of governments to stabilize and then reduce their share of total EV spending will be a key test of the sustainability of the EV market in coming years," 2 analysts write in the Oct. 10 commentary.
"Unless government incentives adjust as the market increases, considerable pressure will be placed on public budgets," they add.
The big picture: Governments accounted for roughly 18% of total EV spending last year — a tally that includes both direct support and tax incentives.
That's roughly the same level as 2017, but the share generally rose between 2012 and 2017 and "could very well rise again in [the] future."
Threat level: They note the EV market is growing at "whirlwind speed" even though they remain a tiny share of overall sales.
"But because it relies on government payments that cannot rise indefinitely, this growth raises risks and uncertainty even as battery costs come down," it states.
The intrigue: Government support is falling in 2 key markets, and the early signs show that it's affecting sales.
In China, the world's largest EV market, a cut in subsidies this year has eaten into sales.
In the U.S., sales growth has also slowed as consumer tax credits are phased down.