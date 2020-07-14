2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicle companies are reeling in cash without producing a car

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

These are heady days for electric vehicle companies, with a lack of actual car production becoming a popular norm.

Why it matters: The capital infusion is the latest in a busy stretch of deals and market moves that suggest private investors and equity markets see big potential in technologies that now represent a tiny slice of the global vehicle fleet.

Driving the news: Fisker has reached a $2.9 billion deal to go public via a merger with an Apollo Global Management-backed special purpose acquisition company.

  • The deal unveiled Monday will bring Fisker — a member of the hasn't-built-a-car-yet club — over $1 billion in new funding, with heavyweight investors including AllianceBernstein and BlackRock-managed funds.

Catch up fast: There's a lot of private capital and, in Tesla's case, shareholder interest in electric vehicle companies lately.

  • The Fisker deal came the same day that Tesla's stock soared, at one point trading near $1,800-per-share, before cooling off to close slightly down at roughly $1,500, but still triple its value the beginning of the year.
  • On Friday, Rivian closed a $2.5 billion funding round ahead of the production launch next year of its SUV, pickup and delivery vehicles for Amazon.
  • Fisker, which hopes to launch production of its Ocean SUV in 2022, last week announced a separate $50 million fundraising round.
  • Karma Automotive, which is in the early stages of producing a plug-in hybrid sports car, has raised another $100 million.
  • Nikola Motors, which has yet to build anything but plans electric and hydrogen-powered pickups and big rigs, saw its stock price soar after going public in June via a transaction similar to Fisker's.

What they're saying: "The [electric vehicle] uprising is real, but the scale of investment into what I would view as fledgling companies is staggering," Wood Mackenzie analyst Ram Chandrasekaran tells E&E News.

  • "We are seeing a big push outside the U.S., both in Europe and China," Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker told the Axios Re:Cap podcast, citing legislative efforts in the European Union.
  • "I think coming out of COVID-19, people had a short glimpse of what the world would look like if it didn't have all these polluting gasoline cars driving around, with the blue sky showing up all over the world," Fisker added.

The intrigue: The fundraising and market success spans several business models, from SUVs to delivery fleet vehicles to heavy trucks.

  • When it comes to Rivian, their big deal with Amazon (for up to 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030) could be part of the reason why investors are jazzed.
  • Big corporate climate pledges are now the coin of the realm, so giant companies could see electric vehicle procurement as a way to help reach their goals — even if electric vehicles remain a tiny slice of the consumer market for the foreseeable future.

Of note: Legacy automakers are also rolling out more and more models. This morning BMW took the wraps off of its iX3 electric SUV.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
36 mins ago - World

The U.K. was the most-prepared country for a pandemic — until it wasn't

Photo: Julian Simmonds/WPA Pool/Getty Images

One country was easily the best-prepared in the world to respond quickly to and mitigate the spread of an epidemic, according to the 2019 Global Health Security Index: Great Britain.

Reality check: When the coronavirus struck, the U.K. had arguably one of the least effective responses among rich countries, despite decades of preparation for just such an event. Its death toll ranks behind only the U.S. and Brazil.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia KokalitchevaSara Fischer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Competitors ready to pounce on TikTok bans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Growing security and privacy concerns over Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok have given a lift to alternatives like Byte and Dubsmash, which have seen spikes in downloads from smartphone users recently, according to data from SensorTower.

Why it matters: If TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity among U.S. youth gets slowed by rising tensions with China, or ended by a threatened ban by the Trump administration, American teens will still have to get their hits of meme-laden video somewhere.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

U.S. pushes homegrown drone industry amid China battle

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Alarmed at the prospect of relying on Chinese-made drones for public safety and monitoring critical industries, U.S. investors and the federal government are newly backing a domestic drone industry of hardware and software companies.

The big picture: The moves come as the industry continues to be led by DJI, a Chinese hardware maker — and as concerns grow both in China and the U.S. about reliance on the other country's technology.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow