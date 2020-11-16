Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The U.K. is reportedly prepping a ban on new internal combustion vehicles

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to announce this week that sales of new internal combustion vehicles will be banned by 2030, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: It would be among the world's most aggressive policies to bolster deployment of electric vehicles and curb transportation emissions.

  • The 2030 target is five years earlier than plans unveiled early this year, which themselves were an acceleration of a previous 2040 date.
  • However, under Johnson's imminent plan, sales of new petroleum-electric hybrids could continue until 2035, they report.

Yes, but: Via Bloomberg, "three senior government officials said no decision had been taken yet."

The big picture: "Johnson is expected to move the date to 2030 in an attempt to jump-start the market for electric cars in the U.K. and propel the country towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, according to government and industry insiders," per FT.

  • It's part of a wider set of climate policies Johnson is expected to announce this week.

Speaking of EVs, here are a couple more pieces of news...

  1. "Volkswagen AG plans to invest around $86 billion in the development of electric vehicles and other new technologies over the next five years, as the world’s largest auto maker races to overtake Tesla Inc. as the leading maker of electric cars," the Wall Street Journal reports.
  2. "General Motors Co. is voluntarily recalling 68,667 Chevrolet Bolt EVs  manufactured between 2017-2019 as it works with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to pinpoint what caused multiple battery fires," per the Detroit News.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO will cap off its resilient rebound

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb will flip its IPO filing on Monday afternoon, setting itself up to go public before year-end.

Why it matters: This would cap off a resilient rebound for a company that many left for dead after the pandemic hit. As a source close to the company tells me: "Everyone knows Airbnb had a good Q3, but people may be surprised by just how good it was."

Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The economic fallout of lockdown 2.0

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America is facing its worst rate of new coronavirus infections — and widespread sickness is expected to be compounded by economic pain from the necessary lockdown measures, much like we saw earlier this year.

Why it matters: What's different now is the lack of near-term hope for stimulus as the country tries to control the virus — at a time when economists say it's critical to mitigate fallout for the unemployed, businesses and municipalities.

Axios
4 hours ago - Health

Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is nearly 95% effective

Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective in fighting the virus, per an initial analysis released by the company.

Why it matters: The Moderna vaccine — alongside Pfizer's similarly effective candidate — provides another dash of hope that the pandemic currently raging across the world could be tamed by next year.

