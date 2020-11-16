British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is slated to announce this week that sales of new internal combustion vehicles will be banned by 2030, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: It would be among the world's most aggressive policies to bolster deployment of electric vehicles and curb transportation emissions.

The 2030 target is five years earlier than plans unveiled early this year, which themselves were an acceleration of a previous 2040 date.

However, under Johnson's imminent plan, sales of new petroleum-electric hybrids could continue until 2035, they report.

Yes, but: Via Bloomberg, "three senior government officials said no decision had been taken yet."

The big picture: "Johnson is expected to move the date to 2030 in an attempt to jump-start the market for electric cars in the U.K. and propel the country towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050, according to government and industry insiders," per FT.

It's part of a wider set of climate policies Johnson is expected to announce this week.

