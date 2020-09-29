15 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The long road to electric vehicle dominance

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicle sales have taken off over the last decade, and full electrics have overtaken plug-in hybrids over the last five years, according to the Energy Department's handy transportation "fact of the week" series.

Why it matters: Electric vehicles are growing, but still represent a tiny share of the roughly 17 million-plus passenger vehicles sold annually in the U.S. (a number dropping this year because of the pandemic).

  • Even in California, the biggest electric vehicle market, cars with a plug were around 8% of new sales last year.

Between the lines: For advocates of electric cars and cutting carbon emissions, that could be viewed as encouraging, daunting, or both.

What we're watching: The angle of that upward line. Joe Biden, if he wins, hopes to juice electric vehicle sales with investments in charging infrastructure and expanded vehicle tax credits (among other things).

  • Automakers, for their part, are bringing a suite of new models to market, and as noted in the item above, the fate of state efforts will matter too.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Polaris to make electric snowmobiles and off-road vehicles

In the future, Polaris will offer electric powertrains across its lineup of snowmobiles and off-road vehicles. (Pictured is a current model, which doesn't represent the future product.) Photo credit: Polaris Inc.

Polaris plans to electrify its popular lineup of off-road vehicles and snowmobiles through a new 10-year technology partnership with Zero Motorcycles.

Why it matters: People who want to enjoy the Great Outdoors don't have to worry about polluting the environment or disturbing the wilderness when they're riding on a nearly-silent, zero-emission machine.


Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy


Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 33,396,784 — Total deaths: 1,002,628 — Total recoveries: 23,182,295Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,150,117 — Total deaths: 205,091 — Total recoveries: 2,794,608 — Total tests: 102,342,416Map.
  3. Business: Companies are still holding back earnings guidance.
  4. Health: Trump announces plan to distribute 150 million rapid tests —The childless vaccine.
  5. Media: Fauci: Some of what Fox News reports about COVID-19 is "outlandish"
  6. States: Cuomo extends New York moratorium on evictions until 2021.
  7. World: More than 1 million people have now died from coronavirus — India the second country after U.S. to hit 6 million cases.
