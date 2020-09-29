The long road to electric vehicle dominance

Electric vehicle sales have taken off over the last decade, and full electrics have overtaken plug-in hybrids over the last five years, according to the Energy Department's handy transportation "fact of the week" series.

Why it matters: Electric vehicles are growing, but still represent a tiny share of the roughly 17 million-plus passenger vehicles sold annually in the U.S. (a number dropping this year because of the pandemic).

Even in California, the biggest electric vehicle market, cars with a plug were around 8% of new sales last year.

Between the lines: For advocates of electric cars and cutting carbon emissions, that could be viewed as encouraging, daunting, or both.

What we're watching: The angle of that upward line. Joe Biden, if he wins, hopes to juice electric vehicle sales with investments in charging infrastructure and expanded vehicle tax credits (among other things).

Automakers, for their part, are bringing a suite of new models to market, and as noted in the item above, the fate of state efforts will matter too.

