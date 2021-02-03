If electric vehicle sales are going to take off in the U.S. as expected, demand for home chargers will likely surge as well.

Why it matters: Even though President Biden has vowed to add 500,000 public EV charging stations across the country, the reality is that most EV owners will be able to get all the power they need by plugging their car into a home charger overnight.

Driving the news: Sensing America's shifting momentum toward EVs, even foreign charging companies are starting to market their wares to American buyers.

Spain's Wallbox, with 40,000 units deployed in 43 countries, launched its first smart charger for the North American market this week.

The Pulsar Plus is available in two configurations — a 40Amp version for $649 that plugs into any 240-volt outlet and a 48Amp version for $699 that needs to be hardwired into the home.

Most mid-range EVs can be charged in 6-8 hours using the 40Amp box.

Charging can be controlled through a smartphone app or with voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, using either Bluetooth or a wifi connection.

The bottom line: Installing a home charger can seem like a pain, but the benefit is never having to go to the gas station again.