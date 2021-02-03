Sign up for our daily briefing

As electric vehicle sales grow, so will the need for home chargers

Wallbox's new Pulsar Plus can be mounted ourdoors, in the elements. Photo: Wallbox

If electric vehicle sales are going to take off in the U.S. as expected, demand for home chargers will likely surge as well.

Why it matters: Even though President Biden has vowed to add 500,000 public EV charging stations across the country, the reality is that most EV owners will be able to get all the power they need by plugging their car into a home charger overnight.

Driving the news: Sensing America's shifting momentum toward EVs, even foreign charging companies are starting to market their wares to American buyers.

  • Spain's Wallbox, with 40,000 units deployed in 43 countries, launched its first smart charger for the North American market this week.
  • The Pulsar Plus is available in two configurations — a 40Amp version for $649 that plugs into any 240-volt outlet and a 48Amp version for $699 that needs to be hardwired into the home.
  • Most mid-range EVs can be charged in 6-8 hours using the 40Amp box.
  • Charging can be controlled through a smartphone app or with voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, using either Bluetooth or a wifi connection.

The bottom line: Installing a home charger can seem like a pain, but the benefit is never having to go to the gas station again.

  • The choices can be overwhelming. But most EV companies, partnering with an agency like Qmerit, will help customers find a certified installer and steer them to government incentives, too.
  • Most are available for a federal tax credit for up to 30% of total equipment and installation costs up to $1,000.

Dave Lawler, author of World
42 mins ago - World

Mario Draghi accepts mandate to form Italy's next government

Matarella (with his back to the camera) receives Draghi for consultations. Photo: Handout via Getty Images.

Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, has accepted a mandate from Italy's president to form a national unity government.

Why it matters: Italy's government collapsed last week over a dispute about the disbursement of recovery funds from the EU, and the popular prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has been unable to cobble together a parliamentary majority. That task now falls to Draghi, with an election looming if he fails.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Pot stocks boom as industry sees prohibition ending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

GameStop and the "meme" stocks have attracted much of the market's attention in recent weeks, but cannabis stocks have been the market's real standout in 2021 thanks to renewed expectations of U.S. legalization.

The big picture: Many have quietly doubled their stock price in less than a month of trading.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - World

Aung San Suu Kyi charged after Myanmar coup

Photo: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Authorities in Myanmar on Wednesday filed charges against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing and using walkie-talkies found in her home, just days after she was detained by the military.

Driving the news: The Biden administration has designated the seizure of power a "coup," opening the door to sanctions and a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

