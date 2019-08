BP and ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing are partnering on a joint venture to deploy a network of electric vehicle charging stations in China.

Why it matters: The move signals a major expansion of BP’s increasing investments in the electric vehicle charging space, says Axios' Ben Geman. China is the world’s largest EV market, and the partnership's aim to "quickly" become the nation’s leading charging provider is ambitious.

Go deeper: BP moves into China's electric vehicle charging market