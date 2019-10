What they're saying: Nick Albanese of the research firm BloombergNEF tells Axios that electrification of bus fleets in the U.S. is happening slightly faster than they predicted.

They had previously forecast the U.S. fleet to reach 675 by year's end, but it has already surpassed 600.

"Growing concern about urban air quality and new financing mechanisms (like battery leasing) have been big drivers," he tells me via email.

The big picture: The Miami-Dade order is one of several recent buys in the U.S. and elsewhere.

For instance, InsideEVs reported over the weekend: "Tata Motors is rapidly expanding its electric bus business in India and recently scored a contract for 300 vehicles for the Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited."

