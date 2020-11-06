Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Axios' politics and White House editor Margaret Talev (left) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)
President Trump’s attempts to take lawsuits challenging the way ballots were counted in some states to the Supreme Court will likely amount to nothing, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said at a virtual Axios event on Friday.
Why it matters: Falsely claiming that Joe Biden is stealing the election, the president has filed a rash of lawsuits in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada. He has repeatedly stated he will bring them to the Supreme Court, likely hoping a conservative court will rule in his favor.
Where it stands: The senator also said Trump has no factual record for his case, which makes it unlikely to reach the nation’s highest court.
The big picture: Whitehouse is confident the election will be resolved with 95% certainty in the next two or three days.