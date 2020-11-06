Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Sen. Whitehouse: Election unlikely to end up before the Supreme Court

Axios' politics and White House editor Margaret Talev (left) and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

President Trump’s attempts to take lawsuits challenging the way ballots were counted in some states to the Supreme Court will likely amount to nothing, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said at a virtual Axios event on Friday.

Why it matters: Falsely claiming that Joe Biden is stealing the election, the president has filed a rash of lawsuits in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada. He has repeatedly stated he will bring them to the Supreme Court, likely hoping a conservative court will rule in his favor.

Where it stands: The senator also said Trump has no factual record for his case, which makes it unlikely to reach the nation’s highest court.

The big picture: Whitehouse is confident the election will be resolved with 95% certainty in the next two or three days.

Watch the event.

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  4. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  5. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Glen JohnsonHans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A 50-50 Senate: Democrats in power but not control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he could end up with a 50-50 Senate split — an outcome giving Democrats formal control of the upper chamber but also empowering individual senators greatly and requiring a procedural feat to abolish the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Why it matters: A President Biden would need a Senate majority to make good on many of his campaign promises.

Stef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's odds of winning through a recount are nearly impossible

Data: FairVote; Table: Axios Visuals

The Trump campaign says it will seek recounts in several key states, but that's highly unlikely to change the outcome.

Why it matters: Statewide recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by an average 430 votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote. Joe Biden's lead in several states is thin, but it's not that thin.

