Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi has died at 67 after collapsing while in court Monday on spying charges, the BBC reports, citing state media.

The big picture: Morsi was democratically elected in 2012 following the Arab Spring uprising but deposed and jailed a year later in a coup led by Egypt's current president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. He is the only Egyptian leader to have come to power through democratic elections.