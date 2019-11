Egyptian security officers on Sunday reportedly raided the newsroom of Mada Masr, the country's last major independent news outlets, after arresting a senior editor in his home and deporting another who is an American citizen, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Mada Masr is a critical source of information in the country. The raid and arrest are the latest developments in Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's six-year crackdown on press freedom.